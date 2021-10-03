Police: Houston school employee shot by ex-student on campus Sun, 10/03/2021 - 5:00am HOUSTON (AP) — A former student of a Houston charter school shot and wounded a school employee on campus Friday morning before quickly surrendering to police, authorities said.The man shot through a locked, glass door at YES Prep Southwest Secondary, then shot the employee in the back, Houston Police Chief ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Police: Houston school employee shot by ex-student on campus