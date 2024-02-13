Police looking for info connecting robbery suspect, San Marcos cases

Rudy Joe Luis Romero, 18, of Kyle, was arrested last week and charged with four felonies, including two counts of Aggravated Robbery after a string of incidents throughout Hays County.

Between Jan. 25 and Feb. 3, Kyle Police officers responded to the following robberies at a 7-11 on Hill Street in Kyle, a 7-11 on South Loop 4 in Buda and the Speed-In Shell Station on Creekside Trail at FM 150 in Kyle.

In the first two incidents, the male subject entered and demanded money while holding his hand under his jacket as though to indicate he had a firearm. In the final incident, the male subject displayed what appeared to be a firearm in his waistband.

Similar robberies were committed in San Marcos, Buda, and Hays County over the course of the last two weeks.

In collaboration with other agencies, Kyle Police detectives identified a suspect and subsequently obtained a warrant of arrest for Romero. Hays County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Romero following a short foot pursuit on Monday, February 5.

Romero is being held in the Hays County Jail. He is charged with two counts of Aggravated Robbery, Robbery, Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and Evading Arrest.

Police are asking anyone that may have any additional information to please contact the Kyle Police Department at 512-268-3232 or submit a tip anonymously to the Hays County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324TIPS (8477), online at callcrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.