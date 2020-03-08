Poll: Slight majority believes CROWN Act in Texas wouldn't be beneficial

The Daily Record’s online poll from Feb. 7 - March 6 asked readers whether they think passing the CROWN Act in Texas would be beneficial.

Members of the Texas Legislative Black Caucus, joined by other prominent black officials and advocates, recently announced they are working on a bill for the 2021 legislative session — called the CROWN Act — that would ban discrimination based on hair textures and styles commonly associated with race.

The legislation is a show of support for students like DeAndre Arnold, a black Mont Belvieu student who was suspended last month because of his dreadlocks and told he couldn’t walk at his high school graduation unless he cut them.

Those that support the CROWN Act say workplace and school policies often disproportionately impact persons of color by banning natural hair textures and styles that are often a part of cultural and personal identities of people of color. But businesses and school districts with dress codes say their dress codes are meant to be "race neutral" and only ban length or other attributes they deem necessary.

The Texas Legislative Black Caucus hopes to pass the CROWN Act in the next legislative session. California, New York and New Jersey implemented versions of the CROWN Act, which stands for Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair, last year.

The poll asking, “Do you think passing the CROWN Act in Texas would be beneficial?” received a total of 234 votes. A slight majority of votes — 51 percent or 119 votes — went to option “No, schools and workplaces should be able designate dress and hair codes as they see fit.” Forty-nine percent — or 115 votes — chose, “Yes, workplace and school policies often disproportionately affect people of color's natural hair and styles.”

A very slight majority of poll voters think passing the CROWN Act in Texas would not be beneficial because schools and workplaces should be able designate dress and hair codes as they see fit. Every week, the Record gives its readers the opportunity to voice their opinions on different topics. This poll does not, and does not purport to accurately depict public opinion. It is only intended to inspire thought-provoking discussion within the community.

