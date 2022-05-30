Portion of Interstate 35 frontage road to close beginning Tuesday

The northbound Interstate 35 frontage road between Flores Street and River Road will close as construction crews reconstruct the Willow Springs Creek and San Marcos River bridges, the Texas Department of Transportation recently announced.

The frontage road will close Tuesday beginning at 5 a.m. and is expected to remain closed through August, weather permitting.

TxDOT said northbound I-35 frontage road traffic will detour to I-35 via the SH 123 entrance ramp and use the next exit (East Hopkins Street/State Highway 80, exit 205) to access the northbound I-35 frontage road.

Road signs have been placed to alert drivers of the upcoming closures. TxDOT asks drivers to be patient and remain aware when traveling through the work zone.