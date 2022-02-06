POSTER REVEAL

The Mistick Krewe of Okeanos recently announced its featured artist for its 2022 San Marcos Mardi Gras Parade poster.

Christopher Barnett, who is described as an “Englishman living in Texas, and a full-time artist,” created a unique diamond-shaped poster depicting King Okeanos with his oar, surrounded by the Krewe's title and motto, adorned by iconic sea creatures set among a bed of colorful Mardi Gras beads.

The Mistick Krewe of Okeanos said the original artwork was made using color pencils and black ink on watercolor paper, measuring approximately 20 inches by 20 inches and will be set inside a special frame made by Barnett.

Additionally, two editions of the poster were printed — a signed and numbered limited edition; and a Remarque edition that includes an original hand-drawing by the artist on each print. The limited edition posters are available to the public, while the Remarque editions have been reserved for Krewe members. The Krewe said each of the collectible posters were produced by Bayou Fine Art Imaging of Houston on archival paper. The Krewe added that proceeds from the annual poster program go toward its philanthropic programs for the visual and performing arts in local public schools.

The San Marcos Mardi Gras parade poster program has been made possible through generous contributions and continued support of Palmer's Restaurant and Bar; with special thanks to Krewe members Kristin and Monte Sheffield, the Krewe said. Posters can be purchased at http://mistickkreweofokeanos.com/ parade/posters-for-sale.

The Mistick Krewe of Okeanos Mardi Gras Parade takes place on Feb. 26, beginning at 12 p.m. The parade strolls through San Marcos' historic district, starting at the corner of Belvin and Dixon streets.

About Barnett:

A dynamic local artist with an advanced degree in three-dimensional design, Barnett specializes and excels in many styles and various mediums. He is well-known as a master mural and portrait artist, illustrator, and installation specialist that utilizes bold colorful designs in his work. Examples of his artwork include the murals at Palmer’s, Dos Gatos Bakery, the Regency Building, Cody’s Bistro, Birds Barbershop, Folgers Coffee - New Orleans, and PF Changs restaurants nationwide; as well as countless private portrait commissions. He is currently working on a teenager themed mosaic installation at the San Marcos Public Library. The Krewe is delighted to honor Christopher Barnett as the 2022 San Marcos Mardi Gras Parade poster artist; the third artist selected in its Limited Edition poster series.

Information provided by Mistick Krewe of Okeanos