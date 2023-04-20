Premium Waters, Inc. announces new $80 Million manufacturing facility on tap to be built in Seguin

The Seguin Economic Development Corporation and the city of Seguin recently announced that Premium Waters, Inc., will build a new state-ofthe- art manufacturing facility in Seguin.

Premium Waters, Inc. officials said they expect to break ground before the end of 2023 on a 27acre site located at Freeport Way and Crossroads Boulevard.

The project will represent a capital investment of at least $80 million and will result in the creation of at least 60 full-time jobs at an average annual wage of $60,000.

Premium Waters expects operations at the newly constructed facility to commence in 2024.

“We are excited that Premium Waters will be making this substantial investment in Seguin. The city of Seguin has a diversified water portfolio, and our water supply is in an excellent position to accommodate not only the needs for Premium Waters, but also the longterm needs of our rapidly growing community,” said Seguin City Manager Steve Parker. “The city has its original water rights along the Guadalupe River, but its surplus is largely a result of the Schertz-Seguin Local Government Corporation - a joint partnership between the City of Seguin and the City of Schertz - which secured water from the Carrizo-Wilcox Aquifer in Gonzales County.”

The SEDC and Premium Waters have entered into a Performance Agreement for an Economic Development Incentive, which was approved by the SEDC Board of Directors and Seguin City Council on April 18.

The $150,000 incentive is performance-based and will be incrementally released to Premium Waters upon verification that certain capital investment, job creation, and payroll performance benchmarks have been met over the term of the agreement.

“This is a great win for the Seguin community.” said Josh Schneuker, executive director of the Seguin Economic Development Corporation. “In addition to the substantial investment Premium Waters will be making in Seguin, they are also going to be creating dozens of new jobs with an average wage that exceeds the average wage for Guadalupe County. We are extremely excited to announce this project and look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship with Premium Waters.”

The Seguin Economic Development Corporation was created in 1994 as a type “4A” Corporation under state law. Seguin Economic Development has worked to promote the city as a premiere destination for businesses looking to expand or relocate.

Voter created, SEDC receives a portion of Seguin’s sales tax to market Seguin and provide incentives to industries such as manufacturing, biotechnical, distribution, energy and technology. SEDC works with existing companies in Seguin and new businesses that are looking to expand their operations.