President decides to hang on toTXST University Camp

Texas State University announces it will not sell University Camp—a 126-acre oasis in Wimberley with over four miles of hiking and biking trails and views of the Blanco River that is available to university alumni, students and staff.

The university issued this statement about the decision to keep University Camp.

“I appreciate those who took the time to share feedback regarding the possible sale of University Camp,” TXST President Kelly Damphousse said. “Their input made it clear that University Camp continues to be a valuable asset for our TXST alumni, employees, students, and community members. For that reason, I have decided that so long as I am president at TXST, the property will not be sold. I look forward to watching our Bobcat Family continue to use University Camp for research, recreation, and leadership training in the years to come.”

Texas State University Systems, which encompasses seven institutions including Texas State University, previously had the sale of University Camp on its Nov 16 meeting agenda, which was since removed.

According to the previously published agenda, the university was set to possibly sell 125.73 acres of land and mineral interests to Needmore River Ranch, LLC, the owner of the property across the river from the camp. The purchaser had obtained an appraisal from a licensed appraiser for $4,626,225, which would have been paid in addition to $4,373,775 that would have been placed in escrow. The $4 million in escrow would have been considered an unrestricted donation to the university and was to have been paid in three equal installments over a three year period if a sale were completed under these terms.