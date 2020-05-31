Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.

President Donald Trump to visit Dallas as he resumes in-person campaign fundraisers

Sun, 05/31/2020 - 12:00am

President Donald Trump is making a stop in Texas next month as he resumes in-person fundraisers for his reelection campaign. Trump is set to attend a high-dollar fundraiser June 11 at a private home in Dallas, according to his campaign. About 25 attendees are expected, and admission is $580,600 per couple. With ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2020