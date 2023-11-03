Preston named to student success post

Michael Preston, Ed.D., is the new associate vice president for Student Success at Texas State University.

He will begin his position on Dec. 4, according to university officials.

Preston, a higher education professional with nearly 25 years of experience, brings his wealth of expertise to lead efforts in advancing student success at the university.

His background, including his role as the executive director of the Florida Consortium of Metropolitan Research Universities, shows a proven record of innovative leadership in higher education.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Preston to the Division of Student Success,” said Cynthia L. Hernandez, Ph.D., vice president for Student Success. “I am confident he will strengthen our student success efforts by working university wide with academic colleges and administrative units to strategically maximize undergraduate student success efforts in support of the university goal of elevating student success measured through improved retention, graduation, and post-graduation success outcomes.”

Preston is known for his ability to foster collaboration among stakeholders, according to the university. As a first-generation college student himself, he is passionate about helping Texas State achieve its goals of increasing student retention, improving graduation rates and widening access to higher education for under-served communities.

“I am excited to be joining the Bobcat community because I feel Texas State is poised to be the next great American university,” Preston said. “Our leadership’s commitment to ensuring student success as a top priority is what drew me and my family to San Marcos. I cannot wait to get to work for our students.” Preston will play a prominent role in student success efforts including oversight of EAB Navigate, Texas State’s new student success technology platform, and provide leadership in creating a collaborative university- wide culture for student success. Operationally, Preston will oversee and provide support for Career Services, the Student Learning Assistance Center, Disability Services, first-generation initiatives, and academic supports such as tutoring, coaching, and peer mentorship programs.

Preston holds a B.A. in English from East Caroline University, an M.S. in student personnel services from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale, and an Ed.D. in higher education from Texas A&M University- Commerce.