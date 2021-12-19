Pride of San Marcos Lodge No. 494 donates to Hays County Food Bank

On Dec. 10, Pride of San Marcos Lodge No. 494 PHA donated $500 to the Hays County Food Bank. Right, pictured from left to right, Elvin Holt, lodge secretary, Iris Tate, Community Relations Coordinator, and Van Johnson, lodge treasurer. Photo submitted by San Marcos Lodge No. 494 PHA ...

