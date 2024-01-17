Property tax statements out, overpayment will be refunded

The November Constitutional Amendment election led to changes in property taxes that had delayed tax statements for the year, but statements are now available online, paper copies have been mailed and are starting to arrive to homeowners.

According to Hays County Officials, the tax office is working now on transferring escrow (prepayments) to the 2023 tax bills.

Any overpayments will be automatically refunded.

“We are working through these as quickly as possible in the order that they were received,” Tax Assessor-Collector Jenifer O’kane said, adding that any online bills that were previously not accurate have been updated at this point.

If unable to pay taxes by the due date, the county recommends paying as much as you can before Jan. 31, as the penalty and interest are based on the balance as of Feb. 1. All accounts with a balance on Feb. 1 become delinquent and are assessed a 7% penalty and interest on the original billed amount, which accumulates monthly until paid in full.

An installment plan can be employed for anyone that is disabled, a veteran, a surviving spouse of a disabled veteran or at least 65 years of age and qualify for a homestead exemption. The installment schedule is as follows: first installment — Jan. 31, second installment — March 31, third installment — May 31 and final installment — July 31.

Payment plans can be applied to any property owner that has not had one within the last two years. Payment plans have 12 payments due on the 10th of each month. Homeowners with homestead exemptions benefit from payment plans the most as the penalty will freeze at the current rate during the month the plan is set up. For accounts that are not homesteads, the owner can set up a payment agreement, which protects them from a suit. If not eligible for a payment plan, the county recommends paying a monthly payment of as much as possible to consistently work toward paying off the balance. If 65 years or older and disabled, the homeowner can defer or postpone payment. However, it will accrue a 5% interest annually until the deferral is removed. When the property is sold or the ownership is transferred to the estate, the taxes and accrued interest become payable.

Taxes can be paid online via e-check or card at tax. co.hays.tx.us and by mail addressed to the Hays County Tax Office at 712 S. Stagecoach Trail, Suite 1120, San Marcos, Tx 78666. There is also a drop box at each tax location, and taxes can be paid via phone at 1-800300-8007 or in person at any of the locations.