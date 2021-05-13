Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Public hearing on CDBG Action Plan set for upcoming council meeting

Thu, 05/13/2021 - 7:00pm
STAFF REPORTS
Thursday, May 13, 2021

The San Marcos City Council will accept comments regarding proposed programs and projects to be funded through the Community Development Block Grant 2021-2022 Action Plan during a virtual public hearing on Tuesday, May 18. 

Comments will be heard during the council’s regular meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. 

Individuals interested in speaking during the public hearing must email citizencomment@sanmarcostx.gov prior to 12 p.m. the day of the meeting. Speakers will be provided with a call-in number. The city council meeting can be viewed online at www.sanmarcostx.gov/videos or can be seen on Grande channel 16 or Spectrum channel 10.

Additionally, the City of San Marcos said a virtual stakeholder workshop will take place on Thursday, May 27, at 6 p.m. A Spanish translator will be available. Anyone interested in viewing the workshop can visit sanmarcostx.gov/1496/Current-Open-Applications on the day of the meeting.

The city council will vote on proposed programs and projects during its regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 3 

For more information, contact Housing and Community Development Manager Carol Griffith at 512-393-8147 or at cgriffith@sanmarcostx.gov.

