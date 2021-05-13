Daily Record file photo
Public hearing on CDBG Action Plan set for upcoming council meeting
The San Marcos City Council will accept comments regarding proposed programs and projects to be funded through the Community Development Block Grant 2021-2022 Action Plan during a virtual public hearing on Tuesday, May 18.
Comments will be heard during the council’s regular meeting, which begins at 6 p.m.
Individuals interested in speaking during the public hearing must email citizencomment@sanmarcostx.gov prior to 12 p.m. the day of the meeting. Speakers will be provided with a call-in number. The city council meeting can be viewed online at www.sanmarcostx.gov/videos or can be seen on Grande channel 16 or Spectrum channel 10.
Additionally, the City of San Marcos said a virtual stakeholder workshop will take place on Thursday, May 27, at 6 p.m. A Spanish translator will be available. Anyone interested in viewing the workshop can visit sanmarcostx.gov/1496/Current-Open-Applications on the day of the meeting.
The city council will vote on proposed programs and projects during its regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 3
For more information, contact Housing and Community Development Manager Carol Griffith at 512-393-8147 or at cgriffith@sanmarcostx.gov.
•Information provided by the City of San Marcos