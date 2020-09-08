Public hearing clears up tax rate confusion

The Hays County Commissioners Court held a public hearing Tuesday to discuss the new tax rate for the Fiscal Year 2021 budget.

The proposed rate in the new budget is 42.12 cents per every $100 of taxable property and will generate around $3.5 million in revenue for the county. The new rate is a slight reduction from fiscal year 2020’s rate of 42.37 cents.

While the rate is slightly lower than last year’s, the county will be generating more revenue this year, partly because of increased property values and new county property.

The rate at which the county would not produce any new revenue compared to last year, or the no new revenue tax rate, would be 40.43 cents. This rate takes increased property values and new property into consideration.

According to recent Texas State Senate Bill 2, if the rate were to increase the tax revenue from last year by more than 3.5%, the county would require voter approval. This would be for a rate of 42.97 cents or higher.

In other business, the commissioners awarded an election forms printing contract to AGM Printing in preparation for the November General Election.

They also created five temporary election worker positions for three weeks starting Sept. 16 to assist the local elections office with processing mail in ballot requests, all funded by the CARES Help America Vote Act (HAVA) Funding. The elections office also announced designating a specific parking spot for voters to hand-deliver their mail-in ballot at the Hays County Government building, should they choose to do so.

Ballots postmarked by election day must be received by 5 p.m. the day after election day in order to be counted. While the elections office encourages everyone to vote as early as possible, delivering a ballot by hand is one way to ensure it arrives in time to be counted.

They also approved the request from Kyle Parks and Recreation Department for $3,500 to add signage to the Plum Creek Trail, which will eventually connect Upland to the Blanco River.

Fire Marshall Nathan Mendenhall lifted the burn ban before the Labor Day Holiday Weekend after 90% of Hays County received more than an inch of rain. Tuesday he recommended that it stay lifted.

The commissioners also gladly reappointed Commissioner Lon Shell and Debbie Ingalsbe to the Greater San Marcos Partnership Board of Directors.