Public invited to offer feedback on Craddock Avenue Bike Lane Project

San Marcos residents are invited to provide feedback Tuesday on a pilot program designed to make a local thoroughfare more multimodal transportation-friendly.

The City of San Marcos Public Works and Engineering Departments will hold a public meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday inside the Crockett Elementary School Cafeteria regarding the Craddock Avenue Bike Lane Pilot Project.

“We are looking forward to sharing the data we collected during the seven-month traffic study,” City of San Marcos Public Works Director Sabas Avila said. “We welcome feedback from members of our community who travel on Craddock Avenue frequently and are prepared to answer any questions or concerns.”

On Jan. 4, San Marcos City Council approved a pilot project on Craddock Avenue from Bishop Street to Old Ranch Road 12 for painted, buffered bike lanes to analyze the impacts and feasibility of a permanent, protected bike lane.

The data gathered during the traffic study after bike lanes were installed, showed the vehicles maintained a speed of 40 mph on Old Ranch Road 12 near Ramona Cir. and a slight decline in speed from 44 mph to 41 mph on Bishop St. near Furman Avenue between the start of the study in March 2022 and the end of data collection in September 2022, according to the City of San Marcos.

Additionally, an average of 18 cyclists per day were counted on Old Ranch Road 12 near Ramona Circle at the start of the study and an average of 24 cyclists per day were counted at the end of the study.

The Crockett Elementary School Cafeteria is located on 1300 Girard St.

Following the public meeting, all traffic study results will be shared with the public at http://sanmarcostx.gov/craddockbike.

For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 512-393-8036.