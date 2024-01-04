PUPPET MASTERS

Local artist, Denbangana Banerjee, teaches a shadow puppet class to local children at the San Marcos Public Library. The class began with information on how to write a script for the shadow box play with suggestions like pulling a couple of books and using dialogue from those, writing your own or making it solely from sounds. She showed them different instruments and handmade trinkets, such as an Easter egg filled with rice and a container with two rubber bands on it, that made sound for use as background music. Then there was a demonstration of what a shadow box play would look like before the kids took to working on their own. The San Marcos Public Library has many upcoming events for kids and adults alike. The schedule can be found at this link: sanmarcostx.gov/ calendar.aspx?CID=31.