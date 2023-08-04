Purple Heart Day proclaimed by city

San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson proclaimed Aug. 7 as Purple Heart Day at city hall on Tuesday.

Hughson said San Marcos has always supported its military population.

“The Purple Heart is the oldest military decoration in present use,” Hughson said. “It was initially created as the badge of military merit by General George Washington in 1782.”

Hughson said the Purple Heart was the first American service award made available to the common soldier, and was specifically awarded to members of the United States Armed Forces who have been wounded or paid the ultimate sacrifice in combat with a declared enemy of the U.S..

“The mission of the military order of the purple heart is to foster an environment of goodwill among the combat wounded veteran members and their families, promote patriotism, support legislative initiatives and, most importantly, make sure we never forget,” Hughson said. “San Marcos has a large, highly decorated veteran population, including many purple heart recipients.” Hughson said the City of San Marcos appreciates the sacrifice made by recipients of the purple heart. She said Aug. 7 is National Purple Heart Day, which is the reason the city is calling on residents to be aware.