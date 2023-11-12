Put a twist on the traditional cupcake

Cupcakes are diminutive, handheld treats that come in a variety of flavors and styles. Each December, the humble cupcake gets its own day of celebration (Dec. 15), but people know well that cupcakes are enjoyed throughout the year, particularly during birthdays and other special occasions.

It may seem like there is no way to reinvent the cupcake, but “Sticky Cinnamon-Walnut Spirals” marry the best of cinnamon rolls with the convenience of a muffin/cupcake tin preparation to form a flavor- packed product that can either be breakfast, brunch or dessert. Try this recipe, courtesy of “Small Sweet Treats” (Gibbs Smith) by Marguerite Marceau Henderson, to elevate your cupcake game.

Sticky Cinnamon-Walnut Spirals

Serves 6 1⁄2 cup dried currants 1 cup hot water 1 sheet frozen puff pastry (from 17.3-ounce package), room temperature 1 tablespoon butter, melted 1 teaspoon finely grated orange zest 1⁄2 cup finely chopped walnuts 1⁄2 cup packed dark brown sugar 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon 1 tablespoon butter, melted 1 tablespoon sugar Place currants in a bowl and pour hot water over top to cover. Steep for 15 minutes and then drain off excess water. Cool currants to room temperature.

Roll out the pastry on a work surface. Brush the pastry with the melted butter. Combine the orange zest, walnuts, brown sugar, cinnamon, and reserved currants in a bowl. Spread the mixture evenly over the pastry. Roll up jelly-roll style, loosely. Place seam side down and cut into six slices, each about 2-inches wide.

Brush the interior of the muffin tin with the remaining tablespoon of melted butter and sprinkle with sugar. Place the cut slices of pastry into each muffin cup. Bake on the middle rack of a preheated 400 F oven for 22 to 25 minutes until golden brown and puffed. Allow to cool for a minute or two before removing from muffin pan.

Note: This recipe easily can be doubled. Just use two sheets of pastry, double the filling, and use a 12cup muffin tin.