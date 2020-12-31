Qualifying city staffers participate in state's COVID-19 vaccine plan

Qualifying City of San Marcos employees began to receive their doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as a part of the State of Texas’ vaccination plan.

Director of Public Safety Chase Stapp and Fire Chief Les Stephens were among those who recently received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. According to the city, qualifying Tier 1b City employees began to receive the vaccine at clinics in San Marcos and Buda, which should allow all participating staff to receive their first vaccine within the next couple of weeks.

Only Tier 1a and 1b individuals are allowed to receive the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, which includes health care workers, EMS and Fire employees, long-term care facility residents and workers, and law enforcement personnel with vulnerable individuals and people over 65 coming soon, according to the city. The state’s plan involves the use of registered medical providers such as medical clinics, pharmacies and hospitals to disseminate the vaccine and local emergency management divisions are not part of this process, the city said. San Marcans should remain in touch with their local medical providers and pharmacies in regard to questions about the vaccine becoming available to the general public.

Specific details can be found at https://www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine.aspx.