Rattler Theatre Company Presents Disney’s The Little Mermaid
San Marcos High School’s Theatre will present multiple performances of Disney's The Little Mermaid in collaboration with the orchestra, choir and band.
Performances will take place Thursday, Jan. 19 at 7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 21 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 22 at 2 p.m.
Showings will take place at the San Marcos High School Performing Arts Center — 2601 Rattler Road. For tickets, visit: bit.ly/SMHStickets