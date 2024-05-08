Texas Book Festival raising funds to bring Reading Rock Stars Childhood Literary Program to San Marcos elementary schools

Last week, Texas Book Festival kicked off its fundraising efforts to bring its Reading Rock Stars literary program to San Marcos with a cultivation event at Crookwood, the estate of philanthropist and long-time Texas Book Festival supporter Mrs. Eleanor Crook.

Texas Book Festival’s Reading Rock Stars program brings acclaimed children’s book authors and illustrators into Title I schools to inspire young readers and foster a lifelong love of reading. Engaging presentations, Q&A with authors, and the opportunity for every student to take home copies of the authors’ books, provided by Texas Book Festival, serve to spark imagination and empower children to delve into the wonders of the world through literature.

The night welcomed change-makers and members of the local community, including San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson, Texas State University President Kelly Damphousse, former San Marcos Mayor and current TBF Board of Directory Daniel Guerrero, San Marcos Public Library Director Diane Insley, highly awarded author and San Marcos resident Elizabeth Crook and San Marcos City Manager Stephanie Reyes, among others.

Thanks to the generous contributions of the guests in attendance, the evening raised an impressive $12,800 towards TBF’s first-year goal of $20,000. Reaching this goal will allow TBF to launch the program in two Title I elementary schools in San Marcos. In the future, the organization hopes to grow the program into more schools in the city. The public is invited to “Help Place a Star on San Marcos” by making a contribution of any size. Contributions can be made online at texasbookfestival.org/ help-bring-reading-rockstars- to-san-marcos.

ABOUT TEXAS BOOK FESTIVAL

With a vision to inspire Texans of all ages to love reading, Texas Book Festival connects authors and readers through experiences that celebrate the culture of literacy, ideas, and imagination. Founded in 1995 by former first lady Laura Bush, Mary Margaret Farabee, and a group of volunteers, the nonprofit Texas Book Festival promotes the joys of reading and writing through its annual Festival Weekend, the Reading Rock Stars Title I elementary school program, the Real Reads middle school, high school, and early college program, grants to Texas libraries and year-round literary programming. The 2024 Texas Book Festival will take place from November 16–17, with events taking place in downtown Austin and at the Texas Capitol, featuring renowned authors, panels, book signings, and activities. Thanks to generous donors, sponsors, and volunteers, the Festival remains free and open to the public. The Texas Book Festival is presented by H-E-B.