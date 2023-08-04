Really Reptilian

As Summer programs reach a conclusion at the San Marcos Public Library, children had one more opportunity in late July to come up close and personal with members of the reptile world of creatures courtesy of the Austin Reptile Shows. The library will hold a Pop-up Book Sale today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the lobby. The sale features cookbooks, teen fiction and graphic novels. Most items are between $2 - $5, but rare, vintage items are priced accordingly.

Photos provided by San Marcos Public Library