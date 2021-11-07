Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.

Redistricting Advisory Commission presents maps to commissioners court

Sun, 11/07/2021 - 5:00am

During Tuesday’s commissioners court meeting the Hays County Redistricting Advisory Commission (RAC) presented the court with proposals for the commissioner’s precincts.Throughout October, the RAC held work sessions and public community meetings while going through the process of redistricting.“There was a lot of effort put in to come together to propose ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2021