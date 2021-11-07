Redistricting Advisory Commission presents maps to commissioners court

During Tuesday’s commissioners court meeting the Hays County Redistricting Advisory Commission (RAC) presented the court with proposals for the commissioner’s precincts.Throughout October, the RAC held work sessions and public community meetings while going through the process of redistricting.“There was a lot of effort put in to come together to propose ...

