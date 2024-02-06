Regional job fair to be held in New Braunfels, February 6th, 2024

The Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce, Seguin Economic Development Corporation, Schertz Economic Development Corporation and the Cibolo Economic Development Corporation are proud to announce their collaborative effort in hosting the first Regional Job Fair of 2024. This highly anticipated event is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Feb. 6, from 10 a.m. 2 p.m. at the Mckenna Event Center 801 W San Antonio St, New Braunfels, TX 78130 and will feature over 50 employers from Cibolo, New Braunfels, Schertz, and Seguin.

“We are excited to invite career seekers to join us at the first Regional Job Fair of 2024. This event is a true testament to the unity and dedication of the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce, Seguin EDC, Schertz EDC and Cibolo EDC as we come together to foster economic growth for our collective communities. This job fair will highlight the diverse employment opportunities within our region and create invaluable connections with a myriad of exciting opportunities for those who attend. We can't wait to welcome everyone as we work together to shape our region’s workforce future,' Mike Crowley, Workforce and Industry Development Director at The Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce, said. Workforce and Industry Development, New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce.

To ensure a positive first-impression, job seekers are encouraged to dress in business casual attire and arrive equipped with multiple copies of their updated resumes. Notably, many participating employers may conduct on-site interviews and extend employment offers during the event. This event will also offer free headshot services for those looking to update their professional photos, so we encourage them to come ready for a photo shoot.

“Our regional job fair is the vibrant hub where aspirations meet opportunities, energizing our workforce and fueling the pulses of our communities. It's the spark that ignites connections between eager job seekers and dynamic employers, cultivating a tapestry of success and growth,” Isabella Ellis, Economic Development Coordinator, City of Cibolo, said.

Job seekers can anticipate a wealth of opportunities encompassing entry-level, intermediate, and advanced positions across a diverse spectrum of industries. These industries span manufacturing, government, non-profit administration, technology, entertainment, public education, and beyond.

The collective efforts of Seguin, New Braunfels, Cibolo and Schertz cultivate an environment where job seekers and employers can effortlessly come together to network and find opportunities that meet their needs. The Regional Job Fair stands as a testament to the collaborative spirit driving economic progress in the region. For the latest updates and additional information, please visit Regional Job Fair February 6 Info Page. For more information, please follow the New Braunfels Chamber, Seguin EDC, Cibolo EDC, and/or Schertz EDC on social.