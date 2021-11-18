Registration now open for city’s Holiday Camp

Registration is now open for the City of San Marcos’s Holiday Camp.

The city’s parks and recreation is encouraging everyone interested to register their children for the camp that takes place during the holiday break. Visit www.sanmarcostx.gov/activesmtx to register your child for the camp, the city said.

This year the camp will take place from Dec. 27-30 and Jan. 3, 2022, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Dunbar Rec Center, 801 Martin Luther King Drive.

Holiday Camp is open to children ages 5-11 and is $25 per child per day. Participants get the opportunity to be involved in a wide variety of activities including games and crafts. Children must bring their lunch daily and a morning snack, if desired. An afternoon snack will be provided.

For more information, visit www.sanmarcostx.gov/holidaycamp. For assistance with registration, contact the Activity Center at 512-393-8280. Space is limited.