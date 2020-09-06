Report: Harris County’s bail reforms let more people out of jail before trial without raising risk of reoffending Sun, 09/06/2020 - 12:00am A new report examining the impact of recent changes to bail practices in Harris County found that releasing more misdemeanor defendants from jail without requiring cash bail did not lead to an increase in arrests for reoffending. The findings are being cited as a win by criminal justice reform advocates who ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Report: Harris County’s bail reforms let more people out of jail before trial without raising risk of reoffending