Residents encouraged to participate in Vision SMTX survey

The San Marcos community can now contribute to the Vision SMTX comprehensive plan rewrite project by participating in a virtual survey from the city.

Vision San Marcos was originally adopted in 2013 after the San Marcos City Council provided direction to rewrite the city’s current comprehensive plan. The project was created to establish the goals and vision for the future of San Marcos for the next 20 years.

Information and activities provided during an in-person community meeting are included in the survey and participants can receive it in both English and Spanish.

At the end of the survey, participants can include their email address for the chance to win a $50 HEB gift card.

“We invite you to participate in the virtual survey to help plan for future generations in San Marcos on topics such as housing, transportation, arts and culture, or parks, and help manage our future growth,” said Planning Manager Andrea Villalobos.

Throughout the month of September, the City of San Marcos hosted a series of public events about Vision SMTX including a community meeting, a city council lunch and learn and a pop-up public input booth at the San Marcos Farmers Market.

The survey will be available until Monday, Oct. 4. The online English survey can be found at https://arcg.is/1Tzj8y, for the Spanish version can be found at https://arcg.is/rCKba.

Those wishing to obtain hard copies of the survey may do so by emailing planninginfo@sanmarcostx.gov or calling 512-393-8230. Copies can also be picked up at the Planning and Development Services Department located at 630 E Hopkins Street.

For additional information and details regarding Vision SMTX, visit www.visionsmtx.com.

Information provided by the City of San Marcos