Residents see unexpected utility late fee charges

Wed, 09/02/2020 - 7:03pm
Stephanie Gates
Staff Reporter
@StephJGates
sgates@sanmarcosrecord.com
Wednesday, September 2, 2020

Some San Marcos residents who normally pay utility bills with auto-payments saw unexpected late fees this month when the City of San Marcos changed to a new system. 

San Marcos City Council voted to remove utility late fees from March 2020 to December 2020 in their July 7 meeting, so the late fees came as a surprise to many. 

The City of San Marcos encourages customers who have not yet set up accounts with the new system, Customer Connect, to do so as soon as possible. 

They will work with customers to remove late fees when they contact customer support by emailing utility_billing@sanmarcostx.gov, or calling 512-393-8383. Staff are working to respond to emails no later than the following business day.

