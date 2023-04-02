Retail giant Costco opens new Kyle location

It’s official.

Residents of Hays County won’t have to make the arduous trip into Travis County, or anywhere else for that matter, to get their Costco fix. As of Thursday, the City of Kyle became the 37th location for the retail giant to open in Texas, 585th in the U.S. and 850th worldwide.

Chief of Staff for Hays County, Alex Villalobos, standing in for Judge Ruben Becerra said it was a special moment.

“We welcome a wellknown and respected business that is synonymous with quality products and services. The opening of this store is not only a significant milestone for Hays County residents, but the region,” Villalobos said. “We are grateful to have Costco join us and offer access to a wide range of high-quality products and services. Costco has already done a great job by being a positive impact on our local economy as wellknown brand, its presence in our community will attract shoppers from all over the region, creating hundreds of jobs and opportunities for community members.”

Villalobos said this was great news for those who have felt the challenges to find work and have been seeking quality employment opportunities in the region.

“Sometimes a new employer moving into town can be intimidating; we don't know if they will treat our community with the same respect and sensitivity to our natural resources. Costco’s strategic plan is centered around supporting green policy, environmental preservation, and public safety,” Villalobos added. “The company has a robust sustainability program which focuses on reducing its carbon footprint, increasing energy efficiency and waste reduction. These initiatives will contribute to a healthier environment for our community and beyond.”

Kyle Mayor, Travis Mitchell, told the enormous crowd of attendees that out of the 230 new employees hired at the new facility 130 are local to the area.

“That's what it means to bring business to the city of Kyle. Not only does it provide for great shopping and amenities, but it also creates jobs and incomes for those who live here, work here and play here,” Mitchell said. “It's exactly at the core of what we're trying to achieve here as community so on behalf of the City of Kyle thank you for providing to this local economy.”

Mitchell thanked members of the Kyle economic development community and included the Greater San Marcos Partnership for assisting with the project.

“Without these groups we could not have put this deal together,” Mitchell added. “The Hays County Commissioners, Kyle City Council, these are the groups who were there behind the scenes working on the deal to help bring Costco together.”

Mitchell said deals like this don’t get done overnight.

“There were sticking point when Costco said they wanted to come to Kyle. They were asking for incentive, but what they really wanted was parking,” Mitchell said. “They weren't sure that when Costco opened there would be enough parking spots for everybody to park comfortably.”

Mitchell said the city was happy to accommodate Costco and he couldn’t be happier to see the doors open.

Costco General Manager Mike Cox said Costco is happy to be in Kyle.

“I just want to tell you all how excited Costco is to be here and be part of this phenomenal city,” Cox said. “I just want to thank Mayor Mitchell and his staff and the city of Kyle for being very supportive.”

The 152,000-square-foot warehouse is located at 19086 IH-35, between Interstate 35 Frontage Road and Kyle Crossing.