Reyes receives nod of approval for city manager

With smiles and congratulations all around, Stephanie Reyes received the official stamp of approval to move solely into the city manager’s office effective this week.

During their regular council meeting Feb. 21, the San Marcos City Council members and Mayor Jane Hughson voted unanimously, with council member Saul Gonzales absent, to name her to the post.

Also present for the vote were council members Jude Prather, Shane Scott, Matthew Mendoza and Alyssa Garza, and Mayor Pro Tem Mark Gleason.

Reyes, a San Marcos native, has served the city as interim city manager since February 2022 following the retirement of Bert Lumbreras, former city manager.

“Stephanie’s work as interim city manager over the last year has shown the value she offers to the City of San Marcos and has proven her continued dedication to this community,” Hughson said. “I am confident she is the right person to oversee the City of San Marcos organization and that her leadership will continue to have a positive impact on our community for years to come.”

During the council meeting following the unanimous vote, Hughson said, “I think I’ve known her the longest. … since she was in college and a student worker. And I have always admired Stephanie.”

“I have always found her to be energetic, a hard worker, honest and she’s open,” Hughson said. “I think she’s absolutely wonderful.”

Amid applause, Prather said, “The city of San Marcos is in good hands.”

According to information provided by the city, Reyes has worn many hats during the past 22 years of her administrative life. She was named assistant city manager in December 2019. Prior to taking on that role, she served as chief of staff, assistant director of Human Resources and assistant to the city manager. In addition, she has lent her time over the years to an extensive array of community endeavors contributing to the work of many local organizations.

Reyes is a Leadership San Marcos graduate and has served as a board member for both LSM and Community Action. Reyes was recognized for 20 years of service by the International City/County Management Association and the Texas City Management Association.

Reyes responded briefly following the vote.

“Thank you, mayor and council. I am honored to be able to take on this role,” she said.

Reyes then turned her attention to the audience and thanked her family who were in attendance.

“I don’t get emotional but I can’t do what I do without them,” she said. Reyes also acknowledge the team of individuals she works with in other city offices.

“I just really look forward to our future,” she said. “I am honored that the City Council has asked me to lead this incredible organization,” Reyes stated in her first press release as city manager.

“I appreciate everyone’s patience as I contemplated taking on this new role. San Marcos is my home. I am deeply invested in being a part of our bright future working alongside the city council, talented city team and our beloved community,' she stated. 'We are at a critical juncture to shape our city for future generations to come. I’m looking forward to continuing the progress we’ve seen in the past year as we prioritize improving communication and collaboration between our organization and the community we serve.”

Reyes holds a master’s degree in public administration from Texas State University. She is a graduate of the Leadership ICMA program and is also a San Marcos High School alumna. Reyes with her husband of 14 years, Andrew, have four children: DrewAnn, Anna, Andrés and Gabriela.