Daily Record photo by Lance Winter
RIVER WORKING: Maintenance project on San Marcos River near Rio Vista Falls continues
Maintenance workers continue working on a project on the San Marcos River near Rio Vista Falls. On Monday, workers continued a portion of the project that will de-water the area in order for equipment to access the river and begin maintenance work. The project will address underwater voids and undercuts formed in the bank and instream structures around Rio Vista Falls. Work on the river is expected to be completed by March 2022, according to the City of San Marcos.