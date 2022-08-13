Road Closure: State Highway 80/Hopkins Street at I-35 to close Sunday-Thursday

San Marcos drivers should be prepared for road closures to take place Sunday-Thursday.

The Texas Department of Transportation will be closing roads at the intersection of State Highway 80/Hopkins Street and Interstate 35 between 9 p.m.-5 a.m. each night to install intelligent transportation systems (ITS) in the area.

The south-to-north I-35 U-turn will be closed on Sunday-Tuesday, while the north-to-south I-35 U-turn will be closed on Wednesday-Thursday.

Eastbound traffic will detour to the southbound I-35 frontage road and U-turn at State Highway 123 to access SH 80/Hopkins Street, TxDOT said. Westbound traffic will detour to the northbound I-35 frontage road and U-turn at Aquarena Springs Drive to access SH 80/Hopkins Street. All lanes will reopen to traffic no later than 5 a.m. each morning, weather permitting.

Road signs have been placed to alert drivers of the upcoming closures. TxDOT asks drivers to be patient and remain aware when traveling through the work zone.

To learn more about this project and the Mobility35 Program, please visit My35Construction.org.