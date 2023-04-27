Rotary Club members learn about new ECHS program at San Marcos High School

At the upcoming San Marcos High School commencement in May, 15 seniors will be awarded both a high school diploma and an Associate of Arts degree. These students are the first from SMHS to complete the Early College High School program which is designed to give students a leg up in their college education journey.

There are currently 200 SMHS students actively enrolled in college courses taught online and with college faculty at the SMHS campus.

Olivia Short and Debbie Smith from SMHS recently explained the program at the Rotary Club meeting held on April 19. Short is the administrator of the ECHS program at SMHS.

Smith is the director of Advanced Academics for SMCISD. In 2016, she and her colleagues began the ECHS.

Short said ECHS is a unique opportunity for students to earn a high school diploma and college degree simultaneously.

Upon graduation, they may transfer to a four-year university, begin technical training or pursue other career opportunity.

Rotary Club meetings are held noon at the Holiday Inn Conference Center, 105 Bintu Drive. Visitors are always welcome at Rotary meetings.