Rotary Club of San Marcos donates socks to GSMYC
Sun, 12/27/2020 - 5:00am

The Rotary Club of San Marcos recently collected socks to donate to the Greater San Marcos Youth Council. The Rotary Club aimed at donating 100 pairs of socks but surpassed its goal. Pictured, the Rotary Club presents its sock donations. Photos courtesy of the Rotary Club of San Marcos ...

