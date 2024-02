Monica Gutierrez, Rotary District 5840 Governor, attended the Rotary Club's after-hours mixer on Wednesday that brought together the San Marcos, Wimberley and Dripping Springs clubs at Palmer's restaurant. Gutierrez said she was here 'to celebrate all the good work our Rotary Clubs do for our community. We're bringing these three clubs together to create hope in the world.'

Daily Record photos by Dalton Sweat