Rotary District 5840 Governor Kristy Vandenburg visits the Rotary Club of San Marcos on Sept. 22. She will meet with club board members at 11:15 a.m. and then speak to the entire club after lunch. The club meets at noon on Wednesdays at the Holiday Inn — Convention Center, 105 ...

