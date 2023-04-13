Rotary hears of Heritage's 46th 'Tour of Homes'

Bronwyn Sergi and Rodney Van Oedekerke spoke to the Rotary Club of San Marcos on April 5 about upcoming events and a major fundraising project.

Sergi is chairing this year's 46th 'Tour of Homes,' which this year is titled 'Town & Gown: The Art and Architecture of Texas State University.' It will be held Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 through May 19, and $30 after that. Funds will be used for Heritage preservation projects. More information is available at info@heritagesanmarcos.org.

Van Oedekerke shared the history of the Heritage Association, dating back to the early 1970s, including its role in getting San Marcos recognized as one of the first seven Bicentennial cities in the U.S. in 1976. He also discussed the Association's goal to raise $250,000 to renovate historic Cock House, located at the intersection of C.M. Allen and Hopkins Streets. The building needs major foundation and other repairs, as well as kitchen upgrades. For years, the Heritage Association hosted Friday lunches at Cock House, which were discontinued during Covid.