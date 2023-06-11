Rotary to host Chamber president

Chamber of Commerce President Page Michel, is set to speak to the Rotary Club of San Marcos at noon, Wednesday, June 14.

Her topic is 'Cultivating a Thriving Business Community: The San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce's Impact and Vision for the Future.'

The Rotary meets at the Holiday Inn Conference Center, 105 Bintu Drive. Visitors are always welcome at meetings.

Michel said she will discuss the Chamber's role in the community, how it advocates for large and small businesses, the benefits it provides for businesses to stay competitive, the power of connections, future plans, staff updates, and upcoming events.

Michel has been a Chamber and economic development executive for more than 20 years. She is originally from the East Coast –New York and Miami– before marrying her Texan husband, Vince, and raising her family in Houston and Brenham. She graduated from Western Carolina University.

For more than 14 years she served as President/ CEO of the Brenham/ Washington County Chamber of Commerce, Convention and Visitors Bureau, and the Brenham Economic Development Foundation. From 2020 to 2022, she served as President/CEO of the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce in Galveston County. She has been President/CEO of the San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce since October 2022.

Michel has a long record of volunteer service with state and local organizations including the Texas Association of Business, Texas Chamber Executives Association, Gulf Coast Chamber Executives, Rotary Clubs, Keep Washington County Beautiful, PFLAG, CASA, Lions Club, and the Heritage Association of San Marcos. She and Vince have two sons, one attends Texas State University and the other lives in Houston.