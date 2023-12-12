Rotary to host counseling expert

Jazzie Hamlett, LPC, will speak to the Rotary Club of San Marcos on Dec. 13.

Hamlett is a licensed professional counselor and the Centralized Crisis Team Lead for Hill Country Mental Health & Developmental Disabilities, according to a press release.

In her role, she supervises the crisis work in the 19 counties that Hill Country MHDD covers. Prior to this she was the Team Lead in Comal County for two years after being a member of the Mobile Crisis Outreach Team for three years.

Hamlett stated that she is honored to be a part of MCOT, where they see people on what is possibly the worst day of their life, and assist them in getting the help they need. Hamlett stated that she believes they cannot do their jobs without the help of our community and community relationships.

At the luncheon, she will discuss what MCOT services entails as well as everything that Hill Country MHDD offers the community in their clinic. She will also discuss different trainings they offer the community.

Rotary Club of San Marcos meetings are held every Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Texas Roadhouse in San Marcos. Guests are welcome to attend.