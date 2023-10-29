Rotary to host professor

At the next meeting on Nov. 1 of the Rotary Club of San Marcos, the guest speaker will be Dr. Daniel Wescott, professor of Anthropology and director of the Forensic Anthropology Center at Texas State University.

The meeting is at the Texas Roadhouse on I-35 Frontage Road from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wescott is expected to provide an overview of the center and its research, education, outreach and service missions. He will present information on the Willed Body Donation Program and how bodies are used for both research and training in San Marcos.

Wescott will also discuss forensic taphonomy and skeletal biology research conducted at the center. human skeletal remains.

His skeletal biology research examines the relationship between biomechanical stress/strain and long bone structure.

The Rotary welcomes all to attend.