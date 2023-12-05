Rotary to host speaker at upcoming club meeting

Ted Groholske, manager of Workforce Development for the Greater San Marcos Partnership, will speak to Rotary Club members at their weekly luncheon Wednesday, Dec. 6 at the Texas Roadhouse.

He will discuss area employment rates and trends and give a general outlook going into 2024 from a workforce development view.

He will also share how the Greater San Marcos area stacks up in comparison to the rest of the Austin-San Antonio megaregion, as well as the rest of Texas and the United States.

He has been with the Greater San Marcos Partnership since July 2022, and is responsible for the development and execution of workforce development initiatives in our region between education, industry, government, and nonprofits.

Previously, Groholske worked with the San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce as an Account Executive and as a Business Solutions Representative for the Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area.

He made it to Texas in 2016 after trying Colorado, California, Pennsylvania and Kentucky first! He earned a bachelor’s in business from Indiana Wesleyan University and is a Michigan native.