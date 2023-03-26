Rotary is set to host local women's center CEO at spring meeting

The San Marcos Rotary Club is set to meet at noon, March 29.

The meeting will be held at 205 Bintu Drive.

At the meeting, members will hear from Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center CEO Melissa G. Rodriguez.

The club stated that Rodriquez will speak about the services offered by the women's center.

She is expected to discuss how the center provides important services here, including shelter for family violence survivors, and offering a response to local hospitals for victims of sexual assault.

The center has a 24-hour crisis hotline and offers services for children who have experienced abuse or witnessed it.

Rodriguez has worked at the HCWC for over 20 years. Prior to that, she was the program director for Roxanne’s House, the HCWC’s children’s advocacy center, and was the director of development for the organization.

The center has provided critical victim services for over 45 years.

For those in need, the center has the Mc-Coy Family Shelter, a 10,000-square foot center, which opened in October 2009.

The shelter is characterized by a 24-hour monitored security system, as well as special fencing with automatic gates and private sweets and baths in an effort to provide the best care for those in need in the community.