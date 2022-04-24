Rotary sponsors scramble 4 Scholarships golf event

The Rotary Club of San Marcos hosts its annual Scramble 4 Scholarships fundraiser on Friday, May 20. All proceeds from the event fund scholarships for San Marcos area high school seniors. This spring the club plans to award more than $35,000 in scholarships.

For the second year in a row, Scramble 4 Scholarships will be held at the Quicksand golf course at Woodcreek, just outside Wimberley. Registration begins at 7:15 a.m. and the shotgun start is at 8:15 a.m.

The San Marcos Treatment Center is the Title Sponsor of the event. Scott Yarbrough, one of the event planners, says the club still needs individuals and companies to be Hole Sponsors at a cost of $100. Also, there is still room, Yarbrough said, for additional players and teams of players to sign up to participate. Email smtxrotary@ gmail.com or scott@theyarbroughagency.com for more information.

The Rotary Club of San Marcos is nonprofit, nonpolitical and nonreligious. It was founded in 1921 and celebrated 100 years of service to San Marcos on December 1, 2021.

Submitted by Rotary Club of San Marcos