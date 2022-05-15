Rotary supplies snacks to teachers during STAAR testing

The Rotary Club of San Marcos expressed its thanks to teachers and school administrators by supplying snacks to those administering STAAR tests last week. Individually wrapped snacks, water and soft drinks were available at De Zavala Elementary School throughout the testing period.

Fay Cliett Gillham, who led the service project, said the Rotary club wanted to do something during the Texas Teacher Appreciation Week, the week prior, but deferred its expression of appreciation to STAAR testing week because that is a time of high stress for teachers, students and administrators, and the snacks would be most helpful. Several teachers told Gillham that the snacks were the only lunch they could spare time to eat.

A major focus of San Marcos Rotary is education. The club awards scholarships to local high school seniors as well as purchasing school supplies, and contributing to the School Fuel food program. Gillham said the club was happy it could broaden the focus this year to include an expression of appreciation for educators.

The Rotary Club of San Marcos is nonprofit, nonpolitical and nonreligious. This year it is celebrating its 100th year of service to the San Marcos area. SMTXrotary.com

Submitted by Rotary Club of San Marcos