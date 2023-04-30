Rotary Youth Exchange program is highlighted

The Rotary Club of San Marcos will host a Rotary Youth Exchange student for the 2023-2024 school year–the first exchange student the club has hosted since COVID 19.

Jessica Cousineau who leads the youth exchange program for the club will share information about the exchange program and the need for host families in San Marcos for the incoming international student during the club’s meeting on May 3. Meetings are held at noon at the Holiday Inn Conference Center, 105 Bintu Drive. Visitors are always welcome at meetings.

Families interested in hosting an exchange student should contact Cousineau at SMTXrotary@gmail.com.

San Marcos Rotary has hosted many international students over the years and has sponsored many local young people to study abroad. Rotary Youth Exchange students learn a new language and discover another culture. Rotary clubs sponsor some 9,000 students ages 15-19 in more than 100 countries each year. Rotary International began the exchange in 1929.

Typically, students travel to another country for a year-long stay, generally living with several different host families during the year. Students are expected to perform daily tasks within the household, as well as attend high school in the host country. The cost of the exchange is lower than many similar programs because Rotary volunteers do much of the work, and families host the students for free. The students receive a monthly allowance from the local club to cover incidental expenses.

Cousineau joined Rotary in 2014 after her oldest son was accepted as a Rotary exchange student to go overseas. Before joining here, she was a member of the Tualatin Rotary Club in Oregon. She is an attorney at David K. Sergi and Associates, in San Marcos. On July 1 she becomes president-elect of San Marcos Rotary and in July 2024 she will be president of the club.