Runoff election is set for Dec. 9

Following the election Tuesday, Nov. 7, unofficial results indicate a City Council runoff election will take place for District 4. No candidate received more than 50% of the vote in the District 4 Council Seat race, moving the top two candidates to a Kyle City Council December runoff election.

According to unofficial results, Claudia Zapata and Lauralee Harris will compete in the local District 4 City Council runoff election scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 9.

Unofficial election results did indicate incumbent Mayor Travis Mitchell was re-elected to serve as the city for a third term and Robert Rizo was elected to serve in District 2.

Outgoing District 2 Council Member Yvonne Flores-Cale will be acknowledged and incoming Council Member Robert Rizo will be sworn in during a Special Council meeting set for Special Council Meeting at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at Kyle City Hall, 100 W. Center St. Unofficial election results of city races will be canvassed at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14, at at City Council Chambers at Kyle City Hall, 100 W. Center St.

For District 4, results are: Claudia Zapata-551 votes or 30.26%; Lauralee Harris-494 votes or 27.13%; Jake Webb –451 votes or 24.77%; and Marc McKinney – 325 votes or 17.85%.

Early Voting is Monday, Nov. 27 through Friday, Dec. 1 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m; Saturday, Dec. 2 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.; and Monday, Dec. 4 through Tuesday, Dec. 5 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Election Day voting is Saturday, Dec. 9 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.