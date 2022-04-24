Sacred Springs District of Scouts BSA Capital Area Council hosts Scout Camporee

The Sacred Springs District of Scouts BSA Capital Area Council hosted 99 Scouts for a weekend of outdoor skills and friendly competition at Camp Green Dickson in Gonzales on April 8 – 10. Eight troops from all over Hays County competed against each other in areas of fire building, orienteering, Scout trivia, First Aid, knots, relay races, building a tent blindfolded, and building a structure with lashings. Troop 967, chartered by the Buda United Methodist Church, took home the coveted Camporee trophy. Scouts enjoyed a campfire with songs and skits following the competition.

Scouts BSA offers boys and girls an opportunity to build character, develop mental and physical fitness, and learn the importance of citizenship, leadership, and responsibility through teamwork in the outdoors. For more information on joining Scouts BSA, visit www.bsacac.org/join.

Submitted by: Jennifer Bloodworth Troop 812