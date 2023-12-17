Sales tax allocations down back-to-back months

It appears inflation and skyrocketing prices are having an impact on local spending habits as there has been a decrease in sales tax allocations for San Marcos for the previous two distributions. The tax allocations for last month have decreased by almost 8% from the previous year.

The decrease in sales from this time period last year has yet to make a dent in the overall sales for the year, which are substantial. The city has received $1,609,145 more for 2023 year to date, as compared to 2022.

The sales tax rate allocation given by the Office of the State Comptroller for the city of San Marcos is 1.5%.

The sales tax allocation for November, representing sales made in September in San Marcos, has gone down 7.81% compared to the same month last year.

The amount allocated to the city for sales made in September is $3,028,236 down from $3,284,852 for the same period in the previous year.

The amount of allocations for the entire year to date is up 4.23% from last year.

For the entire year of 2023, the city received a total of $39,625,475 in allocations, and year to date for 2022 was $38,016,330.

The tax rate allocation for unincorporated Hays County is 0.5%. The allocation for November, representing sales made in September for the county, is $2,572,390, which is up .18% from last year in the same period when it received $2,567,573. The payment to the county year to date is $32,134,901, which is up 4.53% from last year.

In 2022, Hays County received $30,740,867 for the year by this time.

Two cities in Hays County are down from last year for this tax allocation period and one of the cities is down year to date, as compared to 2022. Those down for this tax allocation period are San Marcos and Uhland and down for the year to date is Uhland.

Other cities in the county have seen increases from last year in tax allocations compensation for this time period and for the year to date.

Here’s how the rest of the county’s municipalities fared: Buda: Monthly allocation is $1,028,259, up 16.35%. Year to date total is $12,892,560, up 9.11%.

Dripping Springs: Monthly allocation is $367,083, up 1.06%. Year to date total is $4,535,614, up 6.08%.

Hays City: Monthly allocation is $3,059, up 123.82%. Year to date total is $25,214, up 11.59%.

Kyle: Monthly allocation is $1,385,158, up 5.98%. Year to date total is $16,850,469, up 10.36%.

Mountain City: Monthly allocation is $2,521, up 18.48%. Year to date total is $30,070, up 14.69%.

Niederwald: Monthly allocation is $9,145, up 5.43%. Year to date total is $113,183, up 19.42%.

Uhland: Monthly allocation is $47,660, down 16.49%. Year to date total is $550,302, down 40.1%.

Wimberley: Monthly allocation is $119,958, up 4.69%. Year to date total is $1,551,398, up 7.63%.

Woodcreek: Monthly allocation is $6,709, up 2.88%. Year to date total is $100,557, up 11.85%.

Buda, Kyle, Uhland and San Marcos have a sales tax rate of 1.5%. The sales tax rate in Dripping Springs is 1.25% and it is 1% in Hays City, Mountain City, Niederwald, Wimberley and Woodcreek.