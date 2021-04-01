Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Daily Record photos by Nick Castillo

Salvation Army San Marcos helps distribute food, water

Thu, 04/01/2021 - 7:25pm
The Salvation Army San Marcos hosted a food distribution event at Cuauhtemoc Hall on Thursday. The Salvation Army gave out 400 boxes of food for San Marcans still affected by food insecurity resulting from economic impacts of the pandemic and from February’s winter storm.  Above, Mark Martinez and Andres Meza put water and food in a car.

Below, Salvation Army volunteers help load food into an SUV.

Below, Devin McMurtry and Martinez help James Bryant Jr. move boxes onto a pallet Thursday. 

