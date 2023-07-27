San Marcos $1 million Powerball winner claims prize anonymously

A San Marcos resident recently traveled to Austin to claim a Powerball prize worth $1 million for the drawing on July 19.

The ticket was purchased at Rise N Stop #2, located at 15610 N. State Highway 123, in San Marcos. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

The lucky San Martian took home the prize when their second-tier winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (7-10-1113-24), but not the red Powerball number (24), according to officials.

Powerball Grand Prizes currently start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win the grand prize by matching five numbers from a field of 69 numbers and one Powerball number from a field of 26 numbers. Powerball drawings are Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT.

The other major lottery game, Mega Millions, has a current prize now in excess of $910 million–$464.2 million cash prize, as no winner successfully matched the numbers for Tuesday, July 25. Officials for that game are saying it will end July on a bang as the jackpot is on the verge of $1 billion, a level it has surpassed four times in the past, most recently last January.

The big prize rolls after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday –the white balls 3, 5, 6, 44 and 61, plus the gold Mega Ball 25. Friday’s drawing will be the 29th in this current roll, which began after the jackpot was last won in New York on April 18.

In the July 25 drawing alone, there were a total of 2,519,403 winning tickets at all prize levels. Two tickets matched all five white balls to win the game’s second-tier prize. One, sold in Texas, is worth $4 million because it included the optional Megaplier (available in most states with an extra $1 purchase), which was 4X on Tuesday night. The other was sold in Maryland and wins the standard $1 million prize.

Across the country, 54 tickets matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball to win the third-tier prize. Seven of those tickets are worth $40,000 each, because they also included the optional Megaplier. The other 47 win the standard $10,000 each.

Since the last jackpot was won on April 18, there have been a total of more than 23.2 million winning tickets at all non-jackpot prize levels.