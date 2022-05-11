San Marcos Academy Bear Battalion receives awards

San Marcos Academy recently gave awards to cadets in the Bear Battalion and the new commander was presented during an end-of-year ceremony.

SMA’s Corps completed its 104th as an integral part of the Academy’s academic program. The Bear Battalion was recognized during the event on April 27.

Junior Mitchell Howard was installed as the 2022-23 Battalion Commander, taking the reins from senior Conner Irwin. Mitchell also accepted the Military Order of the Purple Heart Award, the Commandant’s Award for LET level 3, and the Peacock Medal, a special honor that traditionally identifies the awardee as the rising commander of the Corps.

Gracyn Seydler, Eli Norman, and Xavier Villescas also received the Commandant’s Award for their respective LET levels

Additional award recipients were Ella Burton, Cadet of the Year and Daughters of the American Revolution Award; Oliver Baseflug, Best First Year Cadet; Celeste Cordova, Cadet of the (First) Quarter Award and American Veterans (AMVETS) Award; Ivan Baseflug, Cadet of the (Second) Quarter Award and American Legion Military Excellence Medal; T.J. Murphy, Sons of the American Revolution Award; Layton Schawe, Order of Daedalians; Cole Krackau, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Award; and Christopher Allsup, Military Officers Association (MOA) Award.

The Corps additionally recognized seven senior cadets who will graduate from the Academy May 14. They include Pete Chantarataksin, Sam Eshofonie, Zel Hein, Conner Irwin, Austin Sperry, Xavier Villescas, and Bryan Zhang.

Leadership positions for the 2022-23 Bear Battalion were also announced during the week of May 1-5.

Assisting Cadet Commander Howard will be Cole Krackau as Executive Officer (XO). Company commanders will be Layton Schawe, Alpha Company, and Nathaniel Blackstone, Bravo Company. Staff will include Ella Burton, S1; Ivan Baseflug, S2; Christopher Allsup, S3; and Celeste Cordova, S4. Company First Sergeants will be Eli Norman, Alpha, and Braydon Hurst, Bravo. T.J. Murphy will continue to serve as the Battalion Command Sergeant Major.

